Ronnie O'Sullivan is a four time winner of the Welsh Open, last winning in 2016

The 2021 BetVictor Welsh Open Dates: 15-21 February Venue: Celtic Manor Resort, Newport Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. Highlights on BBC Two Wales, online and the BBC Red Button.

Ronnie O'Sullivan is through to the third round of the Welsh Open after a 4-0 win against Jimmy White.

The four-time Welsh Open winner will face either Martin Gould or Jimmy Robertson in the last 32.

Shaun Murphy continued his good start to his title defence as he beat fellow Englishman Stuart Carrington 4-1.

But it was not a great morning for Welsh hopes as Matthew Stevens lost 4-1 to Scotland's Stephen Maguire.

Jamie Jones also lost his match 4-3 against England's Mark King after being 3-1 ahead earlier on in the match.

Jak Jones is keeping Welsh hopes alive after a 4-2 victory over David Grace to go through to the last 32.

China's Ding Junhui is out of the Welsh Open after being beaten 4-2 by compatriot Pang Junxu in the morning session.

Results from Day Three

Round two

Martin O'Donnell (Eng) 4-0 Ken Doherty (Ire)

Matthew Stevens (Wal) 1-4 Stephen Maguire (Sco)

Pang Junxu (Chn) 4-2 Ding Junhui (Chn)

Jamie Jones (Wal) 3-4 Mark King (Eng)

Joe O'Connor (Eng) 4-1 Andrew Higginson (Eng)

Gary Wilson (Eng) 1-4 Xiao Guodong (Chn)

Alexander Ursenbacher (Ger) 4-3 Robert Milkins Eng)

Jak Jones (Wal) 4-2 David Grace (Eng)

Barry Hawkins (Eng) 4-0 Simon Lichtenburg (Ger)

Anthony McGill (Sco) 4-0 David Lilley (Eng)

Shaun Murphy (Eng) 4-1 Stuart Carrington (Eng)

Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) 4-0 Jimmy White (Eng)