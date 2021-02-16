Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Allen reached the semi-finals of the Welsh Open in 2016

Antrim players Mark Allen and Jordan Brown have booked their place in the second round of the Welsh Open.

World number 10 Allen was locked at 2-2 with Scotland's Fraser Patrick before breaks of 61 and 71 took him to a 4-2 victory in Newport.

Brown hit breaks of 94 and 58 in the opening two frames as he eased a to a 4-0 victory over Luo Honghao of China.

Allen plays Nigel Bond or Rod Lawlor in round two while it's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh or Sam Craigie for Brown.