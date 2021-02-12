Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Shaun Murphy returns to defend the title he won in Cardiff last year

BetVictor Welsh Open Dates: 15-21 February Venue: Celtic Manor, Newport Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

The 2021 Welsh Open takes place from the 15-21 February - with live coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app.

Shaun Murphy returns to defend the title he won when he beat Kyren Wilson 9-1 in last year's final.

World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan and world number one Judd Trump are also among the 128 players competing for this year's Ray Reardon Trophy.

The tournament is being played at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport.

Matches are best of seven frames for the first three rounds, best of nine in the quarter-finals, best of 11 in the semi-finals and then best of 17 in the final.

The winner will collect a first prize of £70,000.

Full coverage details

All times are GMT and subject to change at late notice.

Monday, 15 February

Live coverage

13:00-16:15 - BBC Red Button

19:00-20:00 - BBC Red Button

Highlights

23:00-01:40 - BBC Red Button

Tuesday, 16 February

Live coverage

13:00-16:30 - BBC Red Button

19:00-20:00 - BBC Red Button

Highlights

23:00-01:40 - BBC Red Button

Wednesday, 17 February

Live coverage

13:00-16:30 - BBC Red Button

19:00-20:00 - BBC Red Button

Highlights

23:00-01:40 - BBC Red Button

Thursday, 18 February

Live coverage

13:00-16:30 - BBC Red Button

19:00-20:00 - BBC Red Button

Highlights

11:20-13:00 - BBC Red Button

23:00-01:40 - BBC Red Button

Friday, 19 February

Live coverage

13:00-16:30 - BBC Red Button

19:00-20:00 - BBC Red Button

Highlights

07:05-08:45 - BBC Red Button

11:20-13:00 - BBC Red Button

23:30-01:40 - BBC Red Button

Saturday, 20 February

Live coverage

13:00-14:30 - BBC Red Button

13:00-16:30 - iPlayer, BBC Sport website and connected TV

19:00-21:00 - BBC Red Button

Highlights

07:05-08:45 - BBC Red Button

11:20-13:00 - BBC Red Button

Sunday, 21 February

Live coverage

13:00-16:15 - BBC Red Button

19:00-22:00 - BBC Red Button

