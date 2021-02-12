Welsh Open 2021: How to watch live coverage on the BBC
Last updated on .From the section Snooker
|BetVictor Welsh Open
|Dates: 15-21 February Venue: Celtic Manor, Newport
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
The 2021 Welsh Open takes place from the 15-21 February - with live coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app.
Shaun Murphy returns to defend the title he won when he beat Kyren Wilson 9-1 in last year's final.
World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan and world number one Judd Trump are also among the 128 players competing for this year's Ray Reardon Trophy.
The tournament is being played at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport.
Matches are best of seven frames for the first three rounds, best of nine in the quarter-finals, best of 11 in the semi-finals and then best of 17 in the final.
The winner will collect a first prize of £70,000.
Full coverage details
All times are GMT and subject to change at late notice.
Monday, 15 February
Live coverage
13:00-16:15 - BBC Red Button
19:00-20:00 - BBC Red Button
Highlights
23:00-01:40 - BBC Red Button
Tuesday, 16 February
Live coverage
13:00-16:30 - BBC Red Button
19:00-20:00 - BBC Red Button
Highlights
23:00-01:40 - BBC Red Button
Wednesday, 17 February
Live coverage
13:00-16:30 - BBC Red Button
19:00-20:00 - BBC Red Button
Highlights
23:00-01:40 - BBC Red Button
Thursday, 18 February
Live coverage
13:00-16:30 - BBC Red Button
19:00-20:00 - BBC Red Button
Highlights
11:20-13:00 - BBC Red Button
23:00-01:40 - BBC Red Button
Friday, 19 February
Live coverage
13:00-16:30 - BBC Red Button
19:00-20:00 - BBC Red Button
Highlights
07:05-08:45 - BBC Red Button
11:20-13:00 - BBC Red Button
23:30-01:40 - BBC Red Button
Saturday, 20 February
Live coverage
13:00-14:30 - BBC Red Button
13:00-16:30 - iPlayer, BBC Sport website and connected TV
19:00-21:00 - BBC Red Button
Highlights
07:05-08:45 - BBC Red Button
11:20-13:00 - BBC Red Button
Sunday, 21 February
Live coverage
13:00-16:15 - BBC Red Button
19:00-22:00 - BBC Red Button
Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.