Ryan Day's last ranking title was the 2018 Gibraltar Open

Ryan Day beat Mark Selby to win the third ranking title of his career at the Snooker Shoot Out in Milton Keynes.

His victory ended Englishman Selby's hopes of a record 12th straight victory in a ranking event final.

Wales' Day, 40, is a former world number six but has slipped down the rankings in recent years to number 50.

"I've been struggling in ranking terms for a couple of seasons now and there was a possibility I could fall off the tour if I wasn't careful," he said.

Speaking to Eurosport, he added: "This is obviously going to help massively, and you never know how many doors it might open in a year or two's time."

It was Day's fifth win on a hectic final day of the competition, with the remaining 32 players from an initial 128 facing each other in consecutive 10-minute showdowns.

Day and Selby made it through, with a break of 67 enough to seal the deciding frame of the final.

Selby, 37, said he was disappointed at failing to beat Stephen Hendry's record of ranking final wins and questioned whether the Shoot Out deserved such status.

"I don't think it should be a ranking event," he said. "It wasn't a ranking event before and it was really good fun. It's disappointing not to beat Stephen Hendry's record."