Hendry won 36 ranking titles during his 27-year career

Seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry says a "glitch" in the online entry system is behind his absence from the Welsh Open.

Hendry, 52, had hoped to make his long-awaited comeback at the tournament between 15-21 February.

The Scot withdrew from January's Pro Series and has been eligible to return to professional action since receiving an invitational tour card in September.

"I found out the other night I wasn't in it," Hendry wrote on Twitter. external-link

"Very disappointed I'm not playing in the Welsh Open. I did enter as soon as entry opened online, must have been a glitch in system. Gutted as I was really looking forward to playing."

Event organisers said they could not find any record of Hendry - a three-time winner of the tournament - having entered.

Hendry's total of seven World Championship titles, won between 1990 and 1999, is unmatched in snooker's modern era.

He topped the world rankings every year from 1990 to 1998, and only Ronnie O'Sullivan has won more ranking titles.