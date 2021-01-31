Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Judd Trump has won four ranking events since October

World number one Judd Trump won his fourth ranking event of the season as he thrashed Jack Lisowski 9-2 in the German Masters final.

The pair shared the opening two frames, before 31-year-old Trump claimed seven frames in a row.

Lisowski, 29, took the 10th frame, but a break of 119 – the only century in the final – gave Trump, who also made five half-century breaks, the victory.

Trump won this event in 2020 when it was staged at the Tempodrom in Berlin.

However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's tournament was played at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

This was a repeat of December's World Grand Prix final, which Trump won 10-7, although both players then missed the Masters earlier this month after positive Covid-19 tests.

"It was tough missing the Masters for me and Jack and nice we both got to the final here," said Trump.

"It's always a tough match against him and I managed to get some of the scrappy frames. I always felt in control but I know he is able to rattle off a few frames in a row."

Trump’s victory came after successes at the English Open in October, the Northern Ireland Open in November and the World Grand Prix in December, all in Milton Keynes.

Lisowski, ranked 14th in the world, has now lost all five ranking finals he has played, while this was the 21st ranking title of Trump’s career, as he collected the £80,000 top prize.