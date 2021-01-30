German Masters: Judd Trump fights back to beat Barry Hawkins in semi-final

Judd Trump has won three ranking events already in the 2020-21 season
World number one Judd Trump fought back from 5-1 down to beat Barry Hawkins 6-5 and reach the German Masters final.

Hawkins won four frames in a row, including a clearance of 140 in frame six, to move one frame from victory.

But defending champion Trump made three successive century breaks - of 131, 131 and 100 - as he won four consecutive frames to force a decider.

Both players had chances in frame 11, but Trump took it to set up a final against Jack Lisowski or Tom Ford.

Those two players meet in the second semi-final on Saturday evening, with the final to take place on Sunday.

Trump beat Neil Robertson 9-6 at the Tempodrom in Berlin last February to win the 2020 German Masters - this season’s event is being held at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes because of coronavirus restrictions.

The Milton Keynes venue has been a happy one for Trump over the past few months as he won the English Open in October, the Northern Ireland Open in November and the World Grand Prix in December.

