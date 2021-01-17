Hendry won 36 ranking titles during his 27-year career

Seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry says he is aiming to play at the World Championship again after he delayed his comeback.

The Scot, 52, received an invitational tour card to play on the World Snooker Tour for the next two seasons.

But he withdrew from the new Pro Series, which starts on Monday, and has yet to return to professional action.

"I did say that if I was drawn to play in January I would pull out because I have not played," said Hendry.

"I am not ready. I would just embarrass myself. I might embarrass myself in March but I definitely would this week with no practice."I want to be able to at least give myself a chance of playing quite well. If you have not practiced you can't go in against these guys and expect to do anything so that was my reason."

The World Championship takes place between 17 April and 3 May, with Hendry having won the tournament in 1990, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996 and 1999.

His seven world titles are unmatched in snooker's modern era and Hendry also topped the world rankings every year from 1990 to 1998."The aim is to play at Sheffield again. That's my goal," added Hendry. "To try and possibly play in the World Championship again would be incredible.

"I have to play before that. I can't just go there cold. The Welsh Open in February is looking an option."It is not a full-time comeback, I must stress that."

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.