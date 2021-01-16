Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Chinese debutant Yan Bingtao recovered from behind to stun defending champion Stuart Bingham 6-5 and reach the final of the Masters in Milton Keynes.

Yan, 20, can now become the youngest player to lift the trophy since Ronnie O'Sullivan, who won aged 19 in 1995.

China's Yan compiled 94 and should have taken control but Bingham stole two frames and made 87 for a 3-1 advantage.

He extended it to 4-2, Yan took three in a row to lead 5-4, holding himself together with 65 in the deciding frame.

In the evening's second semi-final, two-time champion John Higgins comes up against world number 13 David Gilbert.

Yan won his maiden ranking title at the Riga Open last season and has a solid but unspectacular style of play with an assured and unfazed presence around the table.

He has displayed incredible resolve by winning all three of his matches in a final-frame decider, including a shock victory over world number two Neil Robertson in the first round and edging past Stephen Maguire in the quarter-finals.

The world number 11 fell behind once more against Bingham but seemingly improves when trailing and under pressure, doing significant damage by leaving Bingham without a pot for over an hour.

Yan said: "Today I played very good and made so many excellent long pots. I controlled the table and cueball and the safety was good too.

Asked if he can go on to win it, he replied: "Maybe. This is a big tournament with only the top 16 players."

