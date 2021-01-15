Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Hendry won 36 ranking titles during his 27-year career

Seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry has put back plans to make a comeback after withdrawing from the new Pro Series, which starts on Monday.

Hendry, 52, received an invitational tour card to play on the World Snooker Tour for the next two seasons.

The Scot, who retired in 2012, was first eligible to play on the World Snooker Tour in September but has yet to return to professional action.

Hendry's place in Pro Series Group G will be taken by England's John Astley.

Hendry's total of seven World Championship titles, won between 1990 and 1999, is unmatched in snooker's modern era.

He topped the world rankings every year from 1990 to 1998, and only Ronnie O'Sullivan has won more ranking titles.