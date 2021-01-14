Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Kyren Wilson was beaten finalist at the Masters in 2018

The 2021 Betfred Masters Dates: 10-17 January Venue: Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes

World number five Kyren Wilson was knocked out of the Masters as David Gilbert came from behind to win 6-5.

Gilbert pinched a frame on the final black but Wilson compiled a 114 break as the first four frames were shared.

Both players lacked fluency but Wilson made breaks of 107 and 80 to take control at 5-4.

Gilbert's run of 67 - his highest break of the match - forced a final-frame decider where a cool 66 break secured victory and a place in the semi-finals.

Wilson had a chance to make a counter-attacking clearance, but a missed pink to the middle proved costly.

In the evening session, defending champion Stuart Bingham faces 2015 winner Shaun Murphy (19:00 GMT).

Gilbert has only appeared at the invitational event twice but has now reached the last four on both occasions, being beaten by eventual winner Bingham last year.

The 39-year-old world number 13 is yet to win a major trophy and has had a poor season to date, knocked out in the first round of three ranking events.

Despite being outscored by Wilson, Gilbert set up a tie against world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan or two-time winner John Higgins on Saturday for a place in the final.