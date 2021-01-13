Masters snooker 2021: Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Ding Junhui with stunning comeback

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ding Junhui
The 2021 Betfred Masters
Dates: 10-17 January Venue: Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. Highlights on BBC Two and online.

Seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan launched a stunning comeback from 5-3 down to beat Ding Junhui 6-5 in the first round at the Masters.

China's Ding, the 2011 champion, made a blistering start with breaks of 83, 75 and 73 for a 3-0 lead, but O'Sullivan responded with runs of 103 and 60.

The pair traded superb centuries in the next three frames as Ding went 5-3 up.

O'Sullivan hit back again by punishing Ding's missed chances, claiming victory with 73 in a final-frame decider.

John Higgins faces Mark Allen in the evening session (19:00 GMT), with the winner of that match to face O'Sullivan in the quarter-finals on Friday.

O'Sullivan came from behind time and time again to claim a sixth world title in August and showed his mettle under pressure once more to claim a fifth victory over Ding in as many meetings at the Masters.

With the event taking place behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena, spectators missed out on a stellar spectacle which featured four centuries and six further breaks of 70 or more.

O'Sullivan said: "I just had to hang in there. He started off well and I tried to nick a couple of frames. I thought, 'am I capable of putting three frames together against Ding?' But had to put that to the back of my mind.

"You have to try and put some pressure on your opponent, it was a mental battle out there, it always is. If you can get that right, you will be difficult to beat."

World number nine Ding added: "I had good chances to win the match but did not make them. I sometimes made it complicated to win frames, I just needed to take simple shots and take the points. I sometimes confused myself.

"Ronnie played a bit better than the first half and I sometimes chose the wrong positional shots."

  • Ronnie is on it in this tournament, impressive display especially with those long pots

  • Two great players........A shot which was tight on the cush defined Ronnies lingering class.

  • shame for anyone who doesn't have the Internet and can't watch it.

  • Obs top class at something is just that but Ronnie is above that, to produce under pressure like that, i'm speechless.

  • Pity it wasn’t final , always next time mr ding

  • Superb match.... this has provided some much needed distraction from the nightmare we are all living through... Thank you Ronnie and Ding...

  • Well done Ronnie - always a true entertainer.

  • Ding has never had the bottle, which is a shame because he played well for the most part in the match. That last red he missed with the brown over the middle bag was unforgivable I could have won it from there for him!

  • Ding has always been an utter flop against Sullivan.

  • Hope Ronnie hits top form and wins this thing in style

    • jerp replied:
      Go away

  • Ding should have won, had more than enough chances.
    Just find he lacks the bottle to punish Ronnie.
    Couldn't imagine Selby letting him through that easily.
    Ronnie put his chances away, but didn't have to work too hard for them

    • sny replied:
      Selby got knocked out last night

  • Breaking News? Really 😴🤔

    • Jime replied:
      Its sports breaking news on the BBC Sports page. This is how things are reported Dumbo

  • Very high standard of play from both players. Ronnie didn't really get a look-in in the first 3 frames, then fought back.

    Ding, if we're being honest, threw the win away. He made some bad pot choices when the winning line was in sight.

    I guess that's what happens when you're playing the GOAT - there's huge pressure on you to capitalise when Ronnie is slightly below his best.

    • jerp replied:
      No, ding just don’t have the bottle to put Ronnie away.

  • Great afternoon’s entertainment in lockdown. Best match so far by a mile.

  • ironic that one of the best players ever , has never got a good word for the game he plays, made him a millionaire but hey it's a burden for him and he does it for us...

    • harrydash replied:
      I promise you he doesn’t do it for me

  • Wow, what a fabulous match. Attacking, positive play of the highest quality from both players. Shame it was only over 11 frames.

  • Ronnie looked a lot sharper than he did before Xmas - suspect he got a bit lazy after the world and wasn’t really practising.

    Ding played exceptionally well for most of the match, but to beat an in-form O’Sullivan you have to keep it up until the very end otherwise he’ll come back at you.

    Vintage stuff. Awesome standard of snooker.

  • Ronnie O'Sullivan will win his 8th Masters and his, 21st triple crown this weeek, not bad considering my nephew Judd Trump has 3 triple crowns

    • Steve replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Ronnie got let off the hook there.

