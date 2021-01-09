Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Kyren Wilson reached the final of the Masters in 2018

The 2021 Betfred Masters Dates: 10-17 January Venue: Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. Highlights on BBC Two and online.

Kyren Wilson reached the quarter-finals of the Masters with a convincing 6-2 victory over Gary Wilson.

The world number five made breaks of 115 and 136 as he reeled off five frames on the spin to seal his win.

Gary Wilson was appearing at the tournament as a late replacement for Jack Lisowski, who tested positive for Covid-19.

Kyren Wilson now faces the winner of Sunday's other first-round match between Joe Perry and David Gilbert.

More to follow.