Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Judd Trump won the tournament in 2015 and 2019 made his 47th and 48th centuries of the season against Ronnie O'Sullivan

Judd Trump thrashed six-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-1 to reach the World Grand Prix final.

World number one Trump raced into a 3-0 lead in Milton Keynes before fellow Englishman O'Sullivan rallied with a clearance of 71.

But Trump responded with superb back-to-back centuries before sealing the win, with O'Sullivan playing on at one point despite needing 17 snookers.

Trump will now face Mark Selby or Jack Lisowski in Sunday's final.

The English duo meet in the other semi-final on Saturday after Selby beat Iranian Hossein Vafaei 5-3 and Lisowski beat Zhao Xintong of China by the same score in Friday's remaining quarter-finals.