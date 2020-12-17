Last updated on .From the section Snooker

O'Sullivan won the World Grand Prix in 2018

World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan set up a semi-final with Judd Trump as he took four frames in a row for a 5-3 win over Kyren Wilson at the World Grand Prix.

O'Sullivan, who beat Wilson 18-8 to win his sixth world title in August, was below his sparkling best and trailed 3-1 at the interval.

But breaks of 66 and 86 helped him to victory in Milton Keynes.

Trump had two centuries, equalling Mark Allen's highest break of the event with a 142, as he beat Martin Gould 5-2.

A key moment in O'Sullivan's win occurred in the sixth frame when Wilson, 3-2 ahead and leading by 13 points with only 13 remaining, missed the final pink and went in off, allowing his opponent to level.

Friday afternoon's remaining quarter-finals pit Mark Selby against Iranian Hossein Vafaei, who beat Ding Junhui 4-1, with Zhao Xintong facing Jack Lisowski.