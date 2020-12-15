Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Allen's break of 142 is the highest in the tournament so far

Mark Allen threw away a three-frame lead to lose 4-3 to Martin Gould in the first round of the World Grand Prix.

The Northern Irishman raced into a 3-0 advantage inside 35 minutes in Milton Keynes, including a break of 142 in the second frame.

After hitting just 26 points during Allen's opening rout, the Englishman battled back and won with a break of 59 in the deciding frame.

Gould will face China's Lu Ning in the second round.

Champion of Champions winner Allen looked in imperious form in the early stages and raced three frames clear after hitting breaks of 142 - the highest of the tournament so far - and 82.

However Gould recovered and edged the fourth frame before he completed the comeback with a score of 102 in the decider.