Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Scottish Open champion Mark Selby has won his last 11 ranking finals

Mark Selby retained the Scottish Open title with a commanding 9-3 victory over world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan.

The 37-year-old was never behind against his fellow Englishman and won the last three frames of the afternoon session to lead 6-2 in Milton Keynes.

A break of 78 helped him move further ahead and he quickly closed out an 11th consecutive victory in ranking finals to equal Stephen Hendry's record.

"This season has been fantastic," world number four Selby told Eurosport.

"Even if I'd lost to Ronnie, there's a lot of positives. Semi-finals, quarter-finals, won the European Masters so really consistent and happy.

"I always believe in myself when I play Ronnie. A lot of people collapse against him and are beaten before they start because of the aura he has."

O'Sullivan paid tribute to the champion, who triumphed on his Scottish Open debut last year, and said: "Mark played fantastically well. I've no complaints.

"I didn't really do a lot wrong but some days you just don't score enough points and put your opponent under enough pressure. When you get to finals you've got to do that."