Ronnie O'Sullivan had issues with his cue tip in Milton Keynes

Ronnie O'Sullivan booked his place in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Open in Milton Keynes despite problems with his cue tip.

The six-time world champion won the last two frames to edge out Tian Pengfei 4-3 before returning to see off Robbie Williams 4-1.

O'Sullivan will take on Ding Junhui in the last eight.

"I was really struggling to get any touch and feel it was a miracle performance, considering," he said.

Talking to Eurosport, O'Sullivan added: "It's like a bullet on there [the cue tip], it's so hard. I am going to have to change it, otherwise I have got no chance."

Defending champion Mark Selby beat Mark Joyce 4-2 and Judd Trump eased to a 4-1 success against Mark Williams.

Kyren Wilson beat Barry Hawkins 4-3, while Li Hang beat Masters champion Stuart Bingham and Ricky Walden beat Mark Allen by the same score.

Eden Sharav was the last Scot standing at the relocated tournament and he started Thursday with a 4-1 win against Jianbo Zhao, before succumbing 4-3 to Welshman Jamie Jones.

Scottish Open quarter-final line-up