Higgins had scraped through the first round with a 4-3 win but could not repeat the trick

An out-of-sorts John Higgins made an early exit from the Scottish Open after losing his second-round contest with Noppon Saengkham.

The Thai, ranked 41 in the world, was a worthy 4-2 winner, with Higgins not potting a ball in the final two frames.

Higgins clawed his way back from 2-0 down to level, clinching the fourth frame on the black.

However, Saengkham's positive approach prevailed as he set up a third-round meeting with China's Hang Li.

Higgins' departure leaves Eden Sharav as the only Scot remaining in the tournament, which has been switched to Milton Keynes.

Defending champion Mark Selby also progressed but described his 4-2 win over veteran Nigel Bond as "rubbish".

"When I got in the balls I felt as though I could score, but long game, a little bit ropey," he told Eurosport.

"I may not have not made a great defence as far as performances go at the moment but I'm still in the tournament to try and defend."

Ronnie O'Sullivan eased to a 4-1 victory over 18-year-old Bingyu Chang, the six-time world champion opening with a 132 break.

Judd Trump beat Mark King 4-2 and Kyren Wilson saw off Steven Hallworth 4-1, while Mark Allen, the 2018 champion, got past Joe O'Connor 4-2.

Barry Hawkins and Ding Junhui had respective 4-2 wins over Jamie Clarke and Andy Hicks.