Jordan Brown sits 73 places behind Zhou Yuelong in the world rankings

Antrim's Jordan Brown has lost 4-2 to China's Zhou Yuelong in the second round of the Scottish Open.

Brown took the first frame with the aid of a break of 67 but lost the second despite putting together a 51, his opponent taking the frame with a 77.

Brown, ranked 93 in the world, went 2-1 ahead despite world number 20 Zhou compiling a 50 but the Chinese player took the remaining three frames to win.

Mark Allen plays Joe O'Connor in his second round match on Wednesday.

Allen compiled three consecutive centuries in beating Jimmy White 4-1 in his first round match at the Marshall Arena on Monday.

Brown defeated England's Barry Pinches 4-3 in the first round.

Allen won the Scottish Open in 2018 and was a semi-finalist in the tournament in 2019.

The 34-year-old won the Champion of Champions invitation event at the start of November but then went out to Scott Donaldson in round three of the Northern Ireland Open and lost to Chang Bingyu in the second round of the UK Championship.