John Higgins was a frame away from elimination at the Scottish Open

Ronnie O'Sullivan recovered from 2-0 down to beat Allan Taylor 4-2 in round one of the Scottish Open.

O'Sullivan, who won the event in 1998 and 2000, came roaring back after a wobbly start, making a 127 break to move 3-2 in front.

The six-time world champion had refused to concede the opening frame even though he needed six snookers.

John Higgins also staged a comeback, edging out Soheil Vahedi after trailing 3-1.

The Scot, who has four world titles, made several errors and said afterwards that he "deserved to lose".

"Big Soheil should have put me away there, he was unlucky," he told Eurosport at the tournament that has been relocated to Milton Keynes.

"I shouldn't get too down on myself. It is easy when a few things go against you to get down on yourself and you start to think negative thoughts.

"But there are moments like that last few games today where you think maybe the game is still there. I am trying to practice more, and still want to win tournaments."

Judd Trump bounced back from his UK Championship final defeat to ease past Alexander Ursenbacher 4-1.

The Swiss had knocked O'Sullivan out of the UK Championship last week.