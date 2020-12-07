Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Allen won the Scottish Open in 2018

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen compiled three consecutive centuries in beating Jimmy White 4-1 in the first round of the Scottish Open.

The world number nine reeled off runs of 135, 110 and 121 to move three frames ahead of the six-time world finalist at the Marshall Arena.

White pulled a frame back with the help of a break of 53 but a 61 break saw Allen through to the next round.

Allen's fellow Antrim man Jordan Brown defeated England's Barry Pinches 4-3.

Brown put together breaks of 81, 62 and 72 in his victory and will face China's Zhou Yuelong in round two on Wednesday.

Allen, who won the Scottish Open in 2018 and was a semi-finalist in 2019, will take on Joe O'Connor in his second round match.

The 34-year-old won the Champion of Champions invitation event at the start of November but then went out to Scott Donaldson in round three of the Northern Ireland Open and lost to Chang Bingyu in the second round of the UK Championship.

Brown also fell in the second round of the UK Championship after beating Martin Gould.