Stephen Maguire

Stephen Maguire said he knew he "shouldn't have come" after losing 4-1 to Englishman Zak Surety in the first round of the exiled Scottish Open.

The tournament is being played at Milton Keynes' Marshall Arena, which was also the venue for the UK Championship.

Maguire, 39, said he hopes to come back "refreshed" in the new year.

"I've had enough of the hotel," said Maguire, who showed frustration with a break off shot in the fourth frame.

"It's just too much for me, it's too much for me to be away and locked in a room. It takes a strong mind to stay in your room all the time and I've obviously not got that.

"He played too good, far too good. I didn't get going and he deserved his win. He put me under pressure and I couldn't get in amongst the balls. Fair play, I hope he does well in the tournament."

Maguire had reached the last 32 of the UK Championship but will now miss next week's World Grand Prix.

"I've just had enough, just had enough," said the Scot. "Enjoy Christmas, forget about it, it's not a big deal. Come back refreshed next year.

"I shouldn't have come down. I knew I shouldn't have come down. I wasn't ready to come down. I got what I deserved there. It makes it easy now because I miss the tournament and the cue can go away and I can regroup and see how we get on next year."

Maguire's compatriot Alan McManus fared better, defeating China's Xiao Guodong 4-2 but Scottish amateur Gary Thomson lost 4-2 to England's Nigel Bond.

Mark Joyce, Ricky Walden and Jak Jones won their best-of-seven-frames matches while Anthony McGill, Mark Allen and Barry Hawkins are in action later.

UK Championship winner Neil Robertson and beaten finalist Judd Trump, the world number one, play their opening matches on Tuesday, as do Graeme Dott, John Higgins and Ronnie O'Sullivan.