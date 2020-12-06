Trump and Robertson met in the final of the English Open in October

World number one Judd Trump and Australia's Neil Robertson are finely poised at 4-4 after a fascinating first session of the UK Championship final.

The pair made a very nervy start but soon settled down as Robertson made 69 and Trump hit back with 79 for 2-2.

Robertson picked up the pace after the mid-session interval with two centuries and Trump hit a ton of his own.

The best-of-19 showpiece in Milton Keynes concludes from 19:00 GMT for the trophy and £200,000 in prize money.

The contest between the two form players of the season was expected to be a high-scoring fest and Robertson scored the better with runs of 103 and 110 to take his tally to a record-equalling 12 for the tournament.

Trump lacked fluency for large parts of the session, struggling to keep the cue ball under full control, but his superb 128 clearance kept him in touch.

A 'mouth-watering' prospect - analysis

Six-time world champion Steve Davis on BBC Two:

"A great response from Judd Trump, mentally very strong. Even though it was not plain sailing, he was potting some great balls.

"Both players are so mentally strong, even though they did not start the match off as they may have expected, they finished the session well. All to play for tonight and it is a mouth-watering prospect.

"When you are playing another top player, you expect them to make the big breaks and are enjoying the challenge. You are alert and you are pitting your wits against someone that great, it is exciting and in some ways better to play them than someone who keeps missing all the time."

1997 world champion Ken Doherty:

"I think it is going to be fantastic, more of the same, that is what we like to see - the shots and the big breaks, even though the protracted frames have tension in them."

