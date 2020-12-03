Last updated on .From the section Snooker

The World Snooker Tour (WST) has announced the second half of the season, with no events to take place in China due to travel restrictions and government quarantine rules.

Ten events will take place from January to May including a new WST Pro Series to be played over three rounds.

All events so far have taken place at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

The Masters in January will see the return of fans, with organisers hoping to allow up to 1,000 for each session.

WST chairman Barry Hearn said: "This is absolutely fantastic for the fans around the globe who have a relentless appetite for watching our sport on television and online, as well as the players who will be kept extremely busy competing for titles and prize money.

"I believe that snooker has adapted to the challenges posed by the current climate better than any other sport."

World Snooker Tour dates for remainder of season:

(All venues are yet to be announced, unless otherwise stated)

3-9 January: Championship League stage one.

10-17 January: The Masters. Alexandra Palace, London

18-24 January: WST Pro Series rounds 1 to 7.

27-31 January: German Masters.

4-7 February: Shoot Out.

8-14 February: Championship League stage two.

15-21 February: Welsh Open.

22-28 February: Players Championship.

1-7 March: Gibraltar Open.

9-17 March: WST Pro Series rounds 8 to 16.

18-19 or 20-21 March: WST Pro Series final stages.

22-28 March: Tour Championship.

29 March-April 4: Championship League stage three.

7-14 April: World Championship, qualifiers, English Institute of Sport - Sheffield.

17 April-3 May: World Championship. Crucible Theatre, Sheffield.