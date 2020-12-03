Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Judd Trump won the UK Championship in 2011

Betway UK Championship Dates: 23 November to 6 December Venue: Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app from Saturday, 28 November.

World number one Judd Trump held off Ricky Walden's fightback to reach the quarter-finals of the UK Championship.

Trump severely punished errors from Walden with breaks of 85 and 65 to open up a commanding 4-0 advantage.

Walden rallied by taking three of the next four frames, including a 70 break, but Trump took the one required to comfortably advance with a 6-3 victory.

Trump faces rival Kyren Wilson or former world champion Graeme Dott next, with the pair meeting in the evening.

Englishman Jack Lisowski made a century and further breaks of 65 and 62 to beat China's Xiao Guodong 6-4 and reach the last eight where he will face Zhou Yuelong.

Trump extends winning streak

With 12 ranking title triumphs since the start of the 2018-19 season, including the English Open and Northern Ireland Open this term, Trump has elevated his game to a different level, becoming a formidable attacking force yet equalling adept in the tactical department.

Although world number 46 Walden improved after the interval, Trump maintained control and extended his winning run to 13 matches, last losing in the Champion of Champions semi-final on 7 November.

Trump told BBC Two: "It is never easy against the top players and Ricky is a lot better player than his ranking is, I knew it was going to be tough. When you go 4-0 up, the other player has nothing to lose so is relaxed and he put me under pressure a bit towards the end.

"I am still practicing three or four hours a day and trying to improve and keep that number one spot for as long as possible.

"People are appreciative of having tournaments on, it still feels like the UK Championship, still feels special and you know it is a big event.

"I still get the butterflies walking into the venues, I want to win every game and don't want this winning streak to end."

'Obscene' Trump potting - analysis

1991 world champion John Parrott on BBC Two: "Ricky Walden gave himself too much to do, it was a valiant effort but you cannot give a 4-0 lead to the world number one

"With his cue power, Trump takes on shots that other players can't and pulls off some screamers. One long red that he potted was obscene."

Six-time world champion Steve Davis: "I don't think Judd is in a hurry to win matches, he was not attacking too much and is waiting for big chances to open up.

"He is an opportunist and that makes him very difficult to play against. As an opponent, there are very few hiding places because he is so adept at pulling off shots."

