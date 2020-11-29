UK Snooker Championship 2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan suffers shock loss

World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan suffered a shock loss against world number 66 Alexander Ursenbacher in the second round of the UK Championship.

O'Sullivan looked out of sorts for much of the contest and was beaten despite going one frame from victory.

Switzerland's Ursenbacher started brightly and opened up a 3-1 advantage, but O'Sullivan hit back for 4-4.

The Englishman went in front for the first time, but Ursenbacher took back-to-back frames for a famous victory.

More to follow.

