Stuart Bingham made the seventh maximum of his career

Betway UK Championship Dates: 23 November to 6 December Venue: Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app from Saturday, 28 November.

Former world champion Stuart Bingham became the second player to make a maximum 147 break in the first round of this year's UK Championship.

Englishman Bingham emulated Kyren Wilson's feat from the previous day in his 6-2 victory over Zak Surety.

It was the seventh maximum break of Bingham's career, with only Ronnie O'Sullivan (15), Stephen Hendry and John Higgins (both 11) compiling more.

Bingham is looking to win the event to seal the Triple Crown.

The 44-year-old won the World Championship at the Crucible in 2015 and is the current Masters champion.

He was in high-scoring form against the world number 119, making further breaks of 76 and 52, sealing the match with another superb break of 140.

Bingham told BBC Sport: "It is extra special to make it at the UK, it is one ticked off the bucket list. It feels more of a practice session without the crowd.

"When it got down to the last black there is still a few nerves and a bit of tension with a bit of adrenaline going through. But I played the break perfectly and could not miss."

The 147 means Bingham will share the £15,000 high break prize with Wilson, who made his perfect run against Ashley Hugill on Tuesday.

Bingham added: "I am sure Kyren will message saying 'thanks for that'. The money is a bonus but I've made my seventh maximum and I want to make 10 before I finish."

This was the sixth 147 of the season and the 163rd overall to be compiled in snooker history.

