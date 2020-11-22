Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Selby lost 4-0 to Lukas Kleckers in the second round at last week's Northern Ireland Open

Betway UK Championship Dates: 23 November to 6 December Venue: Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app from Saturday, 28 November.

Two-time champion Mark Selby began his UK Championship campaign with a 6-4 win over Michael White in Milton Keynes.

The world number five, who won the title in 2012 and 2016, made a total clearance of 140 in frame three, the highest break of the tournament so far.

Three-time champion John Higgins - winner in 1998, 2000 and 2010 - beat an out-of-sorts Fergal O'Brien 6-1.

World number six Higgins recorded a 72 in the opening frame and added a 123 clearance and a 70.

Mark Williams, a two-time winner and four-time finalist, beat Ben Hancorn 6-0 in the morning session.

Graeme Dott, who reached the semi-finals 14 years ago, beat Zhao Jianbo 6-1 to reach round two on Monday afternoon.

World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan, seeking an eighth UK title, meets amateur Leo Fernandez in his opening match on Wednesday, while world number one Judd Trump - who beat O'Sullivan in the Northern Ireland Open final for the third year running on Sunday - begins against Paul Davison in Thursday's evening session.

Defending champion Ding Junhui plays Jamie Curtis-Barrett on Thursday afternoon.