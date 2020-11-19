Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Allen failed to make the last 16 of the Northern Ireland Open on Wednesday

Mark Allen was beaten 4-1 by Scott Donaldson in the Northern Ireland Open while defending champion Judd Trump overcame Luca Brecel.

Antrim player Allen struggled in Milton Keynes against his Scottish opponent, who registered a highest break of 86 in the third-round march.

World number one Trump is going for a third straight NI Open title but he had to come from 3-2 down to beat Brecel.

A break of 85 saw Trump level before he won the deciding frame.

Trump, who hit a maximum 147 in Wednesday's win over Gao Yang, will take on Martin Gould in the last 16 while Donaldson's reward is a meeting with Noppon Saengkham.

Allen was among the favourites to win his home event as a player in form following his Champion of Champions title success.

But the former Masters champion could only manage a top break of 61, which helped bring him level at 1-1, in a disappointing display.

"I just never got started and lost the white a few times when I had chances," said Allen.

"Scott played much better that I did and deserved to win. He completely outplayed me. My game is good - I just need to work on a couple of things and I'm not too down on myself because of one bad day at the office."

Kyren Wilson, the world number four, is also out after a 4-2 defeat by Michael Holt.

World Snooker has been running all of its tournaments in Milton Keynes because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Marshall Arena has on-site accommodation, meaning everyone involved in the tournament can be contained at the complex.