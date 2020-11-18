Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Trump has won the NI Open in 2018 and 2019

Judd Trump says he is playing "near enough faultless snooker" after making a 147 during his Northern Ireland Open second-round victory over Gao Yang.

Defending champion Trump made a maximum break in the third frame as he beat Gao 4-0 to progress in Milton Keynes.

Trump also recorded breaks of 127 and 109 to extend his quest for a third successive NI Open title.

"It's always special, even if with no crowd," said the world number one, who cleared the table in under 10 minutes.

"I was very nervous and it's exciting to make, you know that everyone is at home willing you on.

"It's special for me, it's only my fifth one I think, and whenever you make them on TV, it's always that extra bit special. It was an all-round near-perfect game for me today, I played really well."

Trump will face Belgium's Luca Brecel in the third round.

World Snooker has been running all of its tournaments in Milton Keynes because of the Covid-19 pandemic.