Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Allen is in top form after winning the Champion of Champions title

Declan Lavery is out of the Northern Ireland Open after testing positive for coronavirus as fellow Antrim player Mark Allen prepares for his opener.

Amateur Lavery tested positive upon his arrival at the Milton Keynes venue - he was set to play Neil Robertson.

Lavery is the second player to withdraw after testing positive for Covid-19; Riley Parsons pulled out on Monday.

World number eight Allen begins his bid for a first home title on Tuesday night against Anthony Hamilton.

Allen is a player in form after winning the Champion of Champions title earlier this month.

World champion Ronnie Sullivan is already through to the second round after a 4-1 victory over Jamie O'Neill, while Judd Trump beat Gerard Greene by the same score.

Lavery, one of two amateurs handed wild cards for the event, was scheduled to face 2010 world champion Robertson on Tuesday.