Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Allen compiled the only century break in Saturday's semi-final with Judd Trump

Mark Allen is through the Champion of Champions final after easing to a 6-1 win over world number one Judd Trump in Milton Keynes.

The former Masters champion from Northern Ireland opened with a break of 102 as he raced into a 5-0 lead on Saturday night.

Trump pulled one back before a 67 break took Allen to victory.

He will face Neil Robertson in Sunday's final after the Australian edged out Mark Selby 6-5.

Allen was involved in a heated exchange with Ronnie O'Sullivan in a match he won to reach the semi-finals

The Antrim man labelled O'Sullivan a "bully" after the six-times world champion said Allen was distracting him by being in his eyeline more than once.