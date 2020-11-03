Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Ding Junhui won the 2019 UK Championship in York

The World Snooker Tour says the entire UK Championship will now be staged at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

The first week of the sport's second biggest tournament, which starts on 23 November, had already been moved from the York Barbican.

Tickets sold for the event will be transferred to next year's competition, which will return to York.

"It is an ideal venue, and we have proved we can stage major events there," said Tour chairman Barry Hearn.

"In the circumstances we face today, our crucial objective is to keep our events going, provide competitive action and prize money for our players, and top class sport for the many millions of television viewers around the world who are in need of inspiration."

The event will be available to watch on the BBC.