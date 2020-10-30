Last updated on .From the section Snooker

It's the fourth ranking title of Wilson's career after wins in Shanghai and two in Germany.

Kyren Wilson claimed his first title on English soil after defeating world number one Judd Trump 3-1 in the final of the Championship League in Milton Keynes.

He qualified for the final after beating Ken Doherty 3-1 and Joe Perry 3-0.

The result ended Trump's record of 10 final victories in a row.

"I'm delighted to be the last man standing. Judd always tends to bring the best out in me," Wilson said.

Earlier John Higgins recorded his 11th career 147 as he lost his final group match to Wilson.

That took Higgins level second on the all-time list of maximums, joining fellow Scot Stephen Hendry but still four behind Ronnie O'Sullivan.

"To join someone like Stephen is a proud moment," he said.