Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Former Masters champion Mark Allen suffered a whitewash by Englishman Robbie Williams

Mark Allen has crashed out of the English Open, losing 4-0 to Robbie Williams in the second round at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Williams compiled breaks of 80, 70 and 61 to lead 3-0 and then won the fourth frame to progress to the third round.

Northern Ireland's Allen, ranked five in the world, had beaten Mark King 4-2 in the first round on Monday night.

Allen's fellow Antrim man Jordan Brown plays Kurt Maflin on Wednesday after beating Lee Walker 4-2 in round one.

World number 107 Williams will face the winner of the match between Brown and Maflin in round three.