English Open: Mark Allen defeats King in Milton Keynes
Last updated on .From the section Snooker
Northern Ireland's Mark Allen started his bid for the English Open title with a 4-2 victory over Mark King on Monday night.
The world number five from Antrim raced into a 2-0 lead in Milton Keynes but his England opponent levelled before Allen sealed the win.
It was a low-scoring encounter with Allen compiling the best breaks of 69, 50 and 55.
Allen will take on England's Robbie Williams in the second round.