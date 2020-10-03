Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Barry Hearn has spent decades operating in snooker, darts and boxing

World Snooker Tour and Professional Darts Corporation chairman Barry Hearn has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating.

The 72-year-old, who is also chairman of promotions company Matchroom Sport, is not displaying any symptoms.

Matchroom say additional staff and family members have also been tested and were all negative.

Hearn's son, boxing promoter Eddie, is also self-isolating after testing positive on Thursday.

Hearn had surgery in April after suffering a heart attack but made a full recovery.