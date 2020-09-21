Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Daniel Wells (R) should have faced world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan in the first round

Daniel Wells and Gary Wilson have withdrawn from the European Masters in Milton Keynes after testing positive for Covid-19.

Two other players, Elliot Slessor and David Lilley, have also pulled out as they came into contact with Wilson.

World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan was set to face Wells and receives a bye.

Likewise, Duane Jones, David Gilbert and James Cahill also advance to the second round with Wilson, Slessor and Lilley also having to self-isolate.

Both Neath's Wells and Wilson, from Wallsend, were tested when they arrived in Milton Keynes on Monday and the positive results were received on Tuesday morning.

All other players and officials tested at the event so far have had negative results.

