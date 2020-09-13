Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Ryan Day's 147 was the second maximum of his career

Welshman Ryan Day began the 2020-21 season with a maximum break of 147 on the opening day.

The effort helped the 40-year-old beat Rod Lawler 3-1 in group two at the Championship League in Milton Keynes.

It was the second maximum of Day's career, the first coming in 2014 at the Haining Open.

Day's fellow Welshmen Mark Williams, Matthew Stevens and Jamie Jones have also achieved the feat.

Day will face Stevens later on Sunday at Stadium MK.

