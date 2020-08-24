Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Ray Reardon left coached O'Sullivan for two years from 2004

Snooker legend Ray Reardon says fellow six-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan can move beyond Stephen Hendry's record total of seven titles.

Reardon was the first man to win six Crucible titles in 1978, a feat not bettered until Hendry in 1999.

O'Sullivan beat Kyren Wilson 18-8 in the final last week to clinch his sixth title and draw level with his former coach Reardon and Steve Davis.

Reardon told BBC Radio Devon O'Sullivan is "incredible".

"He's the best player I've ever seen in my life, including Hendry, Davis and many others of the past," added Welshman Reardon, 87.

O'Sullivan is never far from controversy and during this year's tournament, which was re-scheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 45-year-old criticised the standard of young players coming through to challenge him.

He has also been open with his struggles with mental health during his career, which has seen him win a record 37 ranking titles since he won the first of his seven UK Championship titles as a 17-year-old in 1993.

"When he loses the plot anybody could beat him. It depends what frame of mind he's in. He's an unusual character really. He's amazing," added Reardon.

"He's passionate about it. I know he doesn't say it. He says some silly things sometimes, but he loves snooker.

"He's the most natural thing you'll ever see. He must have been born with a block of chalk in his mouth."

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.