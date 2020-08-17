Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Jimmy White won the 2019 tournament

2020 World Seniors Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 19-22 August Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, the BBC Sport website and app from 19 August.

The 2020 World Seniors Snooker Championship takes place from 19-22 August, with coverage of the action broadcast live on the BBC.

Defending champion Jimmy White and Stephen Hendry will headline this year's tournament, which is being held at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre.

White, seven-time world champion Hendry, 1997 world champion Ken Doherty and UK Seniors champion Michael Judge are the four seeded players. Notable names including 1985 world champion Dennis Taylor, 1986 winner Joe Johnson and Malta's Tony Drago are also in the draw.

Schedule

Wednesday, 19 August

13:00

Ken Doherty (Ire) v Rodney Goggins (Ire)

Aaron Canavan (Jer) v Leo Fernandez (Eng)

19:00

Jimmy White (Eng) v Joe Johnson (Eng)

Patrick Wallace (Jer) v Darren Morgan (Wal)

Thursday, 20 August

13:00

Wayne Cooper (Eng) v Gary Filtness (Eng)

Michael Judge (Ire) v Dennis Taylor (Jer)

19:00

Stephen Hendry (Sco) v Nigel Bond (Eng)

Tony Knowles (Eng) v Peter Lines (Eng)

Friday, 21 August

13:00

Stephen Hendry (Sco)/Nigel Bond (Eng) v Aaron Canavan (Jer)/Leo Fernandez (Eng)

Wayne Cooper (Eng)/Gary Filtness (Eng) v Michael Judge (Ire)/Dennis Taylor (Jer)

19:00

Ken Doherty (Ire)/Rodney Goggins (Ire) v Patrick Wallace (Jer)/Darren Morgan (Wal)

Jimmy White (Eng)/Joe Johnson (Eng) v Tony Knowles (Eng)/Peter Lines (Eng)

Saturday, 22 August

13:00

Semi-finals

19:00

Final

Coverage

Wednesday, 19 August

13:00-16:00 & 19:00-22:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC Sport online, BBC iPlayer

Thursday, 20 August

13:00-16:00 & 19:00-22:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC Sport online, BBC iPlayer

Friday, 21 August

13:00-16:00 & 19:00-22:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC Sport online, BBC iPlayer

Saturday, 22 August

12:00-15:00 & 19:00-22:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC Sport online, BBC iPlayer

