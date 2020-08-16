Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 31 July-16 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and Red Button, with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app. Full details and times.

Ronnie O'Sullivan needs one more frame for his sixth World Championship title after opening up a 17-8 lead over Kyren Wilson in the final at the Crucible.

'The Rocket' took seven frames in a row to punish Wilson's errors and close in on a record 37th ranking title.

O'Sullivan had been running away with the match on Saturday by surging 8-2 ahead before being pegged back to 10-7.

The best-of-35 final resumes at 19:30 BST with the winner collecting the trophy and £500,000 in prize money.

O'Sullivan on the verge

Despite struggling with his cue action on the opening day, O'Sullivan ground out a century and four breaks of 50 or more to open up a sizeable six-frame advantage.

'The Warrior' Wilson was overawed early on but fought back by taking four in a row to trail 8-6 but he missed a crucial last red in the final frame of the day, allowing O'Sullivan to clear for a three-frame overnight buffer.

Wilson started the second day with a confidence-boosting 73 to trail 10-8 but poor potting and loose positional play thereafter gifted opportunities to his opponent.

O'Sullivan made frame-winning contributions of 53, 61, 57, 60, 71, 72 and 61 without needing to do too much hard work to go one from what seems an inevitable triumph on snooker's biggest stage.

Analysis

Six-time world champion Steve Davis on BBC Two:

It is tough for Kyren, he has to come out this evening and wait to be beaten. O'Sullivan will be feeling wonderful, he has to walk out of his dressing room one more time to be crowned King of the Crucible. Six World Championships is what he deserves and he has a chance for a seventh too.

1991 world champion John Parrott:

Ronnie has got stronger and pulled away, Kyren has unfortunately got a little bit worse. On Saturday night, O'Sullivan looked like he had gone, he was sitting in his chair a bit shattered and has turned it around today. It is a deserved scoreline.

Seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry:

Kyren has been schooled a bit in this final by someone who is a much better player than most in the game. Today has been a very solid performance from Ronnie.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.