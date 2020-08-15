World Snooker Championship 2020 final: Ronnie O'Sullivan leads Kyren Wilson

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Snookercomments70

Ronnie O'Sullivan & Kyren Wilson
O'Sullivan is aiming for a sixth world title in his seventh final
Betfred World Championship
Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 31 July-16 August
Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and Red Button, with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app. Full details and times.

Ronnie O'Sullivan opened up a 6-2 lead over Kyren Wilson after a turgid opening session of the World Championship final in Sheffield.

Neither player was at their best following dramatic semi-final victories yet O'Sullivan made a century and three breaks of 50 or more to surge ahead.

Snooker's showpiece saw the return of crowds in sport, with around 300 fans in attendance at the Crucible Theatre.

The best-of-35 final resumes at 19:30 BST, live across the BBC.

Seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry said on BBC Two: "The match is over as a contest. I hope I am wrong because I want it to be a contest but 6-2 is too much for Wilson to come back from.

"He looked uptight and it looked like it almost meant too much, he needs to chill out."

Both players came through epic, final-frame deciders on Friday as O'Sullivan aims to win his sixth world crown, while Wilson is appearing in his maiden world final.

World number eight Wilson was struck by nerves in the opening exchanges and failed to settle, allowing O'Sullivan to make breaks of 56, 80 and 75 to open up a 3-1 advantage.

The signs are already starting to look ominous for Wilson as a far from fluent O'Sullivan made a 106 break, despite seemingly struggling with his cue action, and he took a tense eighth frame on the black for a sizeable lead.

Spectators attended the first day of the tournament on 31 July but were barred thereafter because of changes in government guidelines, though this changed again in time for the final.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.

Comments

Join the conversation

70 comments

  • Ronnie wonderful. Should make SPOTY list this year!

  • Both way off their best. Ronnie very big favourite now. Kyren has to win session tonight, 4 all won’t be enough. If Ronnie wins session it is good as done.

  • Poor standard so far, lots of chances in most frames.

    Pretty ominous that Ronnie has such a big lead without getting anywhere near top form yet. He looks like he has been forcing things a bit ... if he relaxes and finds form he could disappear out of sight pretty quickly.

  • I really resent the way ronnie totally disrespected wilson in the opening sessions by choosing to play his shots the way he wanted to play them. Disgraceful. Dragging the whole sport down into the gutter.

  • Wilson still has a chance albeit a slim one, the win over mcgill was a good one, but when you're playing top quality you have to take your chances, because o'sullivan will punish you if you don't.

    • loveEU replied: You're right. I didn't take my chances against him and he made me right out 100 times: 'I must take my chances against Ronnie'

  • Thought this morning it could end up about 18-5. Should have had a dabble at 200-1

  • O'Sullivan had the run of the balls this afternoon, it does change during such long matches

  • Is there another sport where a player can moan all tournament that he’s playing terribly and still go on to cruise to a (potential) win in the final. Maybe Ronnie wasn’t so wrong criticising the standard these days...

  • So glad the fans are back and watching, Ron's fans are the best

  • Bizarre to allow fans in now considering what has gone before ? Govt said no fans in after first day so what has changed ???

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Also in Sport