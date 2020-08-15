Last updated on .From the section Snooker

O'Sullivan is aiming for a sixth world title in his seventh final

Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 31 July-16 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and Red Button, with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app. Full details and times.

Ronnie O'Sullivan opened up a 6-2 lead over Kyren Wilson after a turgid opening session of the World Championship final in Sheffield.

Neither player was at their best following dramatic semi-final victories yet O'Sullivan made a century and three breaks of 50 or more to surge ahead.

Snooker's showpiece saw the return of crowds in sport, with around 300 fans in attendance at the Crucible Theatre.

The best-of-35 final resumes at 19:30 BST, live across the BBC.

Seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry said on BBC Two: "The match is over as a contest. I hope I am wrong because I want it to be a contest but 6-2 is too much for Wilson to come back from.

"He looked uptight and it looked like it almost meant too much, he needs to chill out."

Both players came through epic, final-frame deciders on Friday as O'Sullivan aims to win his sixth world crown, while Wilson is appearing in his maiden world final.

World number eight Wilson was struck by nerves in the opening exchanges and failed to settle, allowing O'Sullivan to make breaks of 56, 80 and 75 to open up a 3-1 advantage.

The signs are already starting to look ominous for Wilson as a far from fluent O'Sullivan made a 106 break, despite seemingly struggling with his cue action, and he took a tense eighth frame on the black for a sizeable lead.

Spectators attended the first day of the tournament on 31 July but were barred thereafter because of changes in government guidelines, though this changed again in time for the final.

