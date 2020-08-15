Anthony McGill insists he "didn't put a foot wrong" in his World Championship semi-final defeat by Kyren Wilson.

The Scottish qualifier, 29, was one frame from victory at 16-15 but Wilson drew level before fluking the green to edge a gripping decider 103-83.

It was McGill's first world semi-final, having previously reached the last eight five years ago.

"I was just unlucky in the last frame," he told BBC Sport after missing out on a showdown with Ronnie O'Sullivan.

"I got in first and it was looking good, split the reds like a dream but just didn't land them. Towards the end I landed behind the pink, don't know how but it's the way it goes.

"I don't think I put a foot wrong really, played my best when there was the most on the line."

McGill believes he and Wilson are "cut from the same cloth" and says the Englishman, 28, "wouldn't want to win the match that way".

"It's not his fault, it's just the way the balls go but good luck to him," added McGill.

"He puts a lot effort in and deserves everything he gets. Cracking player, great competitor. I really enjoyed the match, enjoyed sharing a table with Kyren.

"It would be nice to win. It's not the end of the world. Balls didn't go my way but another match they will. A little bit at a time, maybe in five or 10 years, you never know."

'We will never see a frame like that again' - analysis

1991 world champion John Parrott on BBC Two:

I have never, in 44 years of playing this game, seen a frame of snooker like that. It was unbelievable.

There were so many talking points in it. I thought I was watching a basketball match. It was 90 plays 60 at one point. We will never see a frame like that again. When you put all those balls on a table things can happen that are so bizarre, but I have never seen anything like that.

Six-time world champion Steve Davis:

Kyren is a very lucky boy to get through that in the end. He played a great snooker to put Anthony in trouble with the misses.

The ball over the middle pocket was just stupid and they had their chances both of them. The fluke was massive. Kyren over-hit the shot, so he was risking leaving everything on. It was incredible and he was nearly crying knowing he had nearly won.

The emotional rollercoaster both players have been through in that last frame is enough to last a lifetime. So many shots could and may have gone differently. In the end somebody had to win it and Kyren fell over the line.