Ronnie O'Sullivan lost to Mark Selby at the Crucible in both 2014 and 2010

Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 31 July-16 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and Red Button, with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app. Full details and times.

Five-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan trails Mark Selby 13-11 going into Friday's concluding session of their World Championship semi-final.

Three-time champion Selby opened up a four-frame gap at 13-9 after the duo traded frames before the interval.

However, O'Sullivan held his nerve to clear the colours after Selby missed a crucial red into the top-right corner.

O'Sullivan then claimed an error-strewn frame to set-up an intriguing finale, with the first to 17 making the final.

Selby had started the morning with a 9-7 lead and quickly found his stride with a break of 97.

While O'Sullivan twice hit back it was Selby who took control of the match with consecutive breaks of 72 to establish a 13-9 lead.

O'Sullivan seemingly frustrated by a unfortunate run of the balls, looked to have lost his focus with a series of rash shot choices and loose safety.

However, O'Sullivan, who has won a record 19 Triple Crown titles, rallied to leave the match delicately poised.

