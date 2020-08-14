World Snooker Championship 2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan fights back but still trails Mark Selby

Ronnie O'Sullivan
Ronnie O'Sullivan lost to Mark Selby at the Crucible in both 2014 and 2010
Betfred World Championship
Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 31 July-16 August
Five-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan trails Mark Selby 13-11 going into Friday's concluding session of their World Championship semi-final.

Three-time champion Selby opened up a four-frame gap at 13-9 after the duo traded frames before the interval.

However, O'Sullivan held his nerve to clear the colours after Selby missed a crucial red into the top-right corner.

O'Sullivan then claimed an error-strewn frame to set-up an intriguing finale, with the first to 17 making the final.

Selby had started the morning with a 9-7 lead and quickly found his stride with a break of 97.

While O'Sullivan twice hit back it was Selby who took control of the match with consecutive breaks of 72 to establish a 13-9 lead.

O'Sullivan seemingly frustrated by a unfortunate run of the balls, looked to have lost his focus with a series of rash shot choices and loose safety.

However, O'Sullivan, who has won a record 19 Triple Crown titles, rallied to leave the match delicately poised.

  • Tense stuff. Could go either way but will be Selby if Ronnie doesn't get his long game going.
    ps Is there a decent snooker messageboard anywhere for those of us who wish to post when BBC don't have a "have your say" up ?

  • I think the kicks have had more of a determining effect on this match than the play sometimes. So many frame winning positions have been marred by kicks. Still, let's hope that events out.

  • Thereev can reveal that thereev has entered next year and will win easy cos this lot this year are rubbish.....watch out folks cos here comes Reevy!!

  • Both players have been poor, no century's tells its own story. Some of that comes down to a lot of bad contacts and the pressure of the occasion but Ronnie has let Selby get into his head. I think Selby is playing slowly deliberately to wind up Ronnie and its working but doesn't make for great viewing. Still, it could go down to the wire.

  • Most importantly Mark is holding the two-frame cushion. Had the chance to almost put the match beyond reach but a couple of misses allowed O'Sullivan in.

    Good tonight. Should be a good session.

    • Platos Opinion replied: Mark cracked in the last couple of frames, he really had a chance to put Ronnie out of sight. Ronnie needs to play the table, not the player which he clearly doesnt enjoy playing.

    • AndyB_MOT replied: Selby is better than anyone at peaking when it matters most.

  • Very very good match so far. Hope the winner also wins the final.

  • My head says Selby my heart says Ronnie

  • I hope Ronnie fails. The less we hear his tedious comments the better. Wasn’t he supposed to be quitting years ago?

  • Same names, same games. Ronnie's right, this sport's in need of some young blood. No-one new is challenging the established players, the sport's stagnating. No wonder he's losing interest in it.

    Selby'll win and win the final.

