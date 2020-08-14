Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 31 July-16 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and Red Button, with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app. Full details and times.

World number eight Kyren Wilson won an incredible final frame to beat Anthony McGill 17-16 and reach his first World Championship final.

Englishman Wilson trailed 6-2 after the first session but turned the tie around to lead 13-11 after the third session.

Scot McGill went one from victory at 16-15 but Wilson claimed back-to-back frames including a brilliant decider.

Seven-time champion Stephen Hendry said: "This is the most bizarre end to a World Championship match I've seen."

Fellow BBC commentator John Parrott said: "I have never in 44 years seen a game of snooker like that. It was unbelievable. I thought I was watching a basketball match."

Wilson will face either Mark Selby or Ronnie O'Sullivan in the final.

A cliff-hanging final frame

The astonishing 33rd frame which will live long in the memory and go down as an all-time Crucible classic.

Both players missed chances in a nervy frame and the two were separated by a single point with one red remaining, but then Wilson got McGill in a brilliant snooker.

McGill conceded 43 points from nine attempts and needed a snooker to get back, which he got as Wilson went in-off from the following shot.

The pair attempted the final red into the middle by playing off the baulk cushion, which McGill got, but then lost position on the green and a long tactical battle ensued.

Further incredible drama followed as Wilson fluked the green leaving McGill needing snookers and he dropped his head and broke down in tears at the table, apologising to his opponent for his fortune.

Wilson snatched the pink to end the longest frame of the tournament and end the frame on 103 points to 83.

A memorable final session

Wilson started the final session on Friday with a superb 94 break but McGill responded with a hardworking 84, before punishing his opponent for missing two tricky blacks off the spot with nerveless runs of 87 and 122.

McGill split the balls after potting the blue, but inadvertently sent a red into the corner pocket, allowing Wilson to capitalise with an 82 under pressure.

The pair continued to trade blows as the Glaswegian responded by levelling once more at 15-15 and taking the next with another cool 98 break to go one from victory.

Wilson needed a couple of chances to pinch a re-racked 32nd frame and take the semi-final into a deciding frame.

More to follow.