Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 31 July-16 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and Red Button, with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app. Full details and times.

England's Kyren Wilson fought back to level his World Championship semi-final against Scotland's Anthony McGill at 8-8 after the second session.

Trailing 6-2 overnight, Wilson knocked in the first century break of the match in the day's opening frame.

Wilson, who beat 2019 champion Judd Trump in the previous round, also made a century in the 14th frame but McGill potted just 47 balls all session.

The best-of-33 match resumes at 19:00 BST and will conclude on Friday.

Eighth seed Wilson followed his break of 100 in the ninth frame with a score off 77 in the next to cut the gap to 6-4.

McGill stopped the rot by taking the 11th frame after his opponent had missed a difficult red, but another mistake by the Scot during a safety exchange saw Wilson reduce the deficit once again with a 73 break.

However, the Englishman then made errors of his own as world number 39 McGill won another frame.

Wilson recovered in impressive style with a clearance of 116 after McGill had left a red in the jaws following a re-rack in the 14th.

The 28-year-old drew to within a single frame at 8-7 with breaks of 44 and 46 either side of a missed red to the middle by McGill, and having opened his account in the final frame with a three-ball plant, he eventually closed it out 76-0.

Both players are looking to make their first World Championship final, where they would play either five-time winner Ronnie O'Sullivan or three-time champion Mark Selby.

