Anthony McGill is playing in his first World Championship semi-final

Scotland's Anthony McGill is on course to cause an upset in his first World Championship semi-final with a 6-2 lead over Kyren Wilson.

World number 39 McGill, 29, took a comfortable 3-0 lead before Wilson, 28, won his first frame.

McGill won the next two but a miss allowed Wilson - ranked 31 places higher - to regain some control at 5-2.

The Scotsman's composure returned as he won the session's final frame with a break of 92.

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Mark Selby begin their semi-final on Wednesday evening.

McGill unfazed on semi-final debut

McGill looked comfortable stepping up to the one-table set-up at the Crucible as he took the first three frames, which included breaks of 83 and 78.

Wilson - who beat defending champion Judd Trump in the quarter-finals - eventually got on the board in the best-of-33 match but McGill took control again after the mid-session break to go 4-1 up.

The Englishman's error count increased as the pressure mounted and a break of 69 helped McGill take the sixth frame.

After a break of 45, Wilson gave McGill a chance to win the seventh but the Scotsman missed a straightforward blue to the middle and the opportunity to take a 6-1 lead.

McGill then came close to his first century break of this year's tournament and had to settle for a 92 to end the session.

