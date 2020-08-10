Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Judd Trump has won six ranking titles this season

Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 31 July-16 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and Red Button, with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app. Full details and times.

Defending champion Judd Trump is out of the World Championship after falling to a 13-9 quarter-final defeat by fellow Englishman Kyren Wilson.

World number one Trump made breaks of 72, 100 and 62 as he reduced his overnight deficit from 10-6 to 11-9.

But Wilson capitalised on a poor safety shot to move 12-9 ahead before clinching his victory with a 104 break.

Wilson, 28, will now play Kurt Maflin or Anthony McGill in what will be his second World Championship semi-final.

Trump had been hoping break the so-called 'Crucible curse' by becoming the only first-time winner to retain his title since the tournament moved to its current venue in 1977.

However, while he started positively, winning three of the first four frames going into the mid-session interval he was unable to maintain his best form.

Crucially many of the uncharacteristic errors that appeared in victories against Tom Ford and Yan Bingtao also resurfaced.

An attempt to get safe with a swerve shot from the baulk cushion presented Wilson with an easy opportunity to win the 21st frame at the second opportunity.

And while he had the first chance in the next frame, he went in-off the black, and a further miss on a long red let in Wilson who sealed his win with his first century break of the match.

"I wasn't lying when I said I was really looking forward to playing Judd here," Wilson said.

"He is the reigning world champion and world number one so if you can't get up for a match like that in the quarter-finals you will never get up for any.

"It's nice having it under your belt to beat the current world champion. You want to see where your game is at when you are playing those players. We've seen it is not in bad shape.

"He's set the benchmark for the rest of us so this is definitely up there as one of the best wins of my career."

